KUANTAN, May 24 — A police officer’s wife with a “Datuk” title pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of administering poison to her husband and mother-in-law with intent to hurt them five years ago.

Datuk Mou Ei Leen @ Eileen Mou, 42, made the plea before Judge Azman Mustapha.

She was charged with committing the act on her husband at a house in Lorong Seri Kuantan 23 here, in July 2019, while the second charge, for committing the act on her mother-in-law, was at a nursing home for the elderly at Sara’s Home for The Aged at Lorong Seri Kuantan 59 here, in June 2020.

Both offences were framed under Section 328 of the Penal Code which provides a prison sentence of up to 10 years and can also be fined, if found guilty.

Judge Azman allowed Mou bail of RM6,000 with one surety. She was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court and not intimidate witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutors Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin and Aqharie Durranie Aziz appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Datuk Bob S. Arumugam represented the accused. — Bernama

