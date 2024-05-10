HULU SELANGOR, May 10 ― Preparations for tomorrow's polling day for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election are running smoothly, said Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak.

Ikmalrudin who was present to inspect preparations at the Official Vote Tallying Centre, located at the Hulu Selangor Multipurpose Hall and District Sports Complex, noted that all polling station chiefs had cooperated to ensure everything goes well.

“The checks conducted today are to ensure that all polling centre equipment are sufficient. The returning office workers are experienced and trusted to address any issues that may arise tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Ikmalrudin also urged voters to cast their votes within the designated times to avoid overcrowding. He recommended checking the voting times on the mysprsemak website.

All 18 polling stations comprising 74 streams will open from 8 am to 6 pm, except for the polling station at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Bukit Fraser, catering to 40 voters, which will close at 2 pm.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

Advertisement

It is being held following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21. ― Bernama