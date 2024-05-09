ALOR SETAR, May 9 ― Three youths who were believed to be lost while trekking Gunung Keriang yesterday, were found safe by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and mountain guides.

Kota Setar JBPM Zone 1 chief Senior Fire Supt I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident from one of the victims at 6.02pm before arriving at the location 10 minutes later and activated a search and rescue operation.

“The three victims ― a 19-year-old male and two girls, aged 17 and 14 ― were believed to be lost while descending to the foot of the mountain.

“All three were found safe with the help of mountain guides and were brought down to a low area using a rope," he said in a statement here today.

He said the three exhausted victims were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for treatment and a mountain guide who was injured in the leg was also taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

“The operation concluded at 3.28am,” he said. ― Bernama

