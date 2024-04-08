KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — A total of 42 buses have been issued Vehicle Use Prohibition Notices (PG1) for violation of technical regulations in the 2024 Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri implemented since April 1 nationwide.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the number was filtered out from 3,799 buses that were inspected at 54 bus depots and 28 bus terminals.

“All the (42) buses committed various dangerous technical offences and were not allowed to be on the road. So these people are detained from carrying out services to passengers,” he said after conducting inspections and monitoring at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) here today.

In addition, action was also taken on 77 buses, with 47 issued summonses for various offences, including no Competent Driving Licence (CDL) and driver misconduct such as playing on mobile phones and not having a second driver.

JPJ also said that six bus drivers from Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak and Kedah were banned from driving on suspicion of taking prohibited substances after failing urine tests.

“The bus operators will be called up and a complete investigation report will be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for action under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

“JPJ will also suspend the drivers’ licences under Section 36 of Act 333 after further confirmation is obtained from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK),” he said.

At the same time, 84 JPJ officers had gone undercover on buses and recorded 62 cases for offences like dangerous driving.

Lokman said the incognito checks of JPJ officers will continue until April 20 while strict enforcement and action will continue to be implemented.

“This focused inspection and enforcement is in line with the provisions under Sections 22 and 23 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) and the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and the rules under it,” he said. — Bernama