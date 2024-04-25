KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) is extending over 3,000 job opportunities in the green sector through the Kesuma Green Skills Fair 2024 at the Avenue K mall here this week.

Its minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the fair, to run from today until Saturday and jointly organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso), offers employment prospects with salaries ranging from RM3,000 to RM16,000.

“This is part of Kesuma’s commitment to preparing our nation’s workforce for the challenges of the 21st-century economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and the green economy,” he told a press conference after the launch of the fair here today.

The fair will feature exhibitors highlighting job types and green skills pivotal in sustaining the National Green Economy, including POS Malaysia, Modenas, Green Technology Corporation and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), among others.

Advertisement

At the same time, the MYFutureJobs Green Job Fair 2024, with the participation of nearly 60 employers including AEON Co (M) Bhd, RHB Bank Bhd, United Solar Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd and FGV Holdings Bhd, is also being held at the same venue.

Sim also said that TalentCorp is currently conducting an impact study on the ramifications of AI, digitalisation, and the green economy on Malaysia’s job market, with an interim report slated for completion within six months.

He said the report aims to provide a framework not only for the government and policymakers to formulate more tailored policies but also for companies and Malaysian workers to better equip themselves for the 21st-century economy.

Advertisement

“This study will shed light on the effects of the green economy and AI on existing jobs, identify roles that will persist in this new economy, and pinpoint those that may undergo transformation,” he said.

“So, the insights gained will enable us to make informed decisions regarding the type of training needed for our workforce and the incentives required for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and Malaysians,” he concluded.

Sosco will also be organising the MYFutureJobs Kesuma Madani Job Fair in conjunction with Labour Day 2024 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) on April 30 and May 1.

The job fair will offer over 10,000 vacancies and will be held across several states, including Kelantan from May 4-5, Johor on May 5 and Sarawak from May 18-19. — Bernama