KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will look into the need to review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fly-past training to prevent a recurrence of incidents similar to Tuesday’s crash involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters in Lumut, Perak.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, however, said the decision to review the SOPs would depend on the findings of the investigation into the incident by the inquiry board established.

“We will learn from the incident and wait for the investigation report. From there, we will take the necessary measures (whether to review the SOPs or not),” he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at Wisma Perwira here today.

Asked whether the manufacturer of the helicopters would be summoned to help in the investigation, Mohamed Khaled said the inquiry board would determine the matter.

Advertisement

“We need to get a clear understanding of what happened. We will summon any party that can assist in the investigation because there is nothing to hide,” he said.

In the 9.32 am incident, 10 RMN personnel were killed when two helicopters crashed while conducting a third rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the RMN Fleet Open Day, scheduled to be held this Saturday.

The 10 RMN crew members killed in the crash include Squadron 502 commanding officer Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad; Lieutenant T Sivasutan (Squadron 502 pilot) and Warrant Officer II Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi (Squadron 502 Air Quartermaster).

Advertisement

Others killed were Squadron 503 Commanding Officer Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli; Lt Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Zainal Abidin; Squadron 503 Air Tactical Officer, Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohd Marzukhi; and Squadron 503 Air Quartermaster Warrant Officer II Muhammad Faisol Tamadun.

The three women killed in the collision were Senior Seaman Joanna Felicia Rohna from the RMN Air Base, Warrant Officer II Norfarahimi Saedy (West Armada Supply Depot) as well as Petty Officer Nor Rahiza Anuar (West Armada Supply Depot). — Bernama