KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The activity of plogging, or picking up trash while exercising, commonly practised in Sweden, could have a positive impact on the country’s environmental sustainability if widely adopted.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said this activity could also cultivate a sense of unity and appreciation for nature conservation among the people.

“Now, we see a growing interest in recreational activities around parks, urban forests, and so on. We also know that certain areas still face cleanliness issues.

“So, if we combine both activities (exercising while picking up litter), I believe it could yield positive outcomes for environmental well-being,” he said.

He was met after officiating the plogging programme in conjunction with Earth Day 2024 themed ‘Planet vs Plastics’, organised by the Sweden Embassy in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) at the Sungai Bunus Urban Garden here today.

Also present were Swedish ambassador to Malaysia Joachim Bergstrom and Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Setiawangsa Member of Parliament, said the ministry was always looking for opportunities and platforms to establish cooperation in implementing environmental sustainability programmes.

He said that the Education Ministry is among the partners heavily involved in environmental programmes to ensure that environmental sustainability elements can be instilled among students through school activities.

“We know that young people’s awareness of environmental issues is very high, so if possible, we want to expand and implement it further. We want this awareness to be present throughout the country, not just in certain ‘pockets’,” he said.

Earlier, Nik Nazmi participated in plogging activities with school students, Bernama employees, and embassy and ministry officials. — Bernama