KUALA KUBU BARU, April 22 — A total of 28,808 units of Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) were repaired and maintained through the RM400 million allocated by the government this year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the number involved 48 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) camps nationwide.

“This year, all the occupied housing units nationwide will be repaired, so that they (personnel) will no longer be worried (when on duty) about such as a leaky roof, that they will have to pay the expenses.

“Now the government is taking over and making sure it (the problem) doesn’t happen, and we can improve the comfort of personnel,” he said, at a press conference after visiting the RKAT housing in Taman Seruling here, today.

Advertisement

Mohamed Khaled said that he continues to monitor the maintenance and repair process of RKAT housing units by visiting all ATM camps nationwide, to ensure that the maintenance and repair work is carried out as planned.

“I want to see that the planning (repair and maintenance) is implemented and to get information on the duration of the work (maintenance) being carried out.

“This shows that the government is committed to the welfare of military personnel because we appreciate the sacrifices and contributions of those who are looking after the security and sovereignty of the country,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled viewed the environment of the government’s residential buildings for ATM personnel on duty at Erskine Camp, here.

He said that maintenance work would be carried out for a total of 245 housing units of RKAT in Taman Seruling, with an allocation of RM596,283.

In the Budget 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced RM400 million to maintain and repair all RKAT housing units. — Bernama