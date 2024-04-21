GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — IJM Land Bhd, the developer of The Light project, has informed that there will be a temporary lane closure and traffic diversion on the median of the Bayan Lepas bound and George Town bound routes of Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IJM Land in a statement said this is to facilitate construction works for The Light Interchange, which involves the construction of new elevated ramps connecting to The Light Waterfront Penang and the widening of Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

Any temporary traffic diversions or road closures will be scheduled during off-peak hours from 10pm to 5am, in order to minimise disruption to road users, it said.

“These upgrades will significantly benefit the public by strengthening the current infrastructure.

“IJM Land is dedicated to minimising the impact of construction to the general public by implementing a traffic management plan throughout the entire construction period,” said IJM Land. — Bernama