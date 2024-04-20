Advertisement

KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil said no specific names were discussed regarding the leadership of the Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) at a special meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Fahmi, who is also the minister of communications, said the matter would probably be brought to the central leadership level tomorrow.

According to him, the process of selecting the PKR MPN chairman is the same as the process that happened before in Penang, Kedah and Perlis, with Sabah being no exception, which will be discussed at the central level.

“According to the process, the party president (Anwar) needs to hold a consultation session with the division chiefs and the process is underway. After this, the president will normally bring the results of the discussion and decision to the central leadership meeting, and the next meeting will be held tomorrow.

“It’s up to the president. We have a meeting at least once a month. It depends if the president feels that more time is needed to discuss further, maybe about Sabah or the MPN of other states that he wants to consolidate. Maybe we will get a decision tomorrow or the next meeting of the MPN,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi attended a special meeting between Anwar and Sabah PKR MPN here, which was also attended by Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek who is also the Education Minister and Sabah PKR MPN chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam.

Also present were 26 Sabah PKR division leaders, including Kota Belud PKR division chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmud who is also the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Kota Kinabalu PKR division leader Datuk Christina Liew who is also the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister. — Bernama