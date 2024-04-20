KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Madani government will look into the hardship faced by the people in Sabah, especially in terms of socioeconomic poverty as well as improvements to infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that among the short- and long-term measures include selecting suitable contractors to build clinics, hospitals, roads, and resolve water problems, agricultural produce as well as rural entrepreneurs and hawkers in need of intervention.

“The Madani government is determined to help the people in the state.

“I upset with the latest report related to 25 sick projects that required the cooperation and attention of the relevant parties,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier, Anwar arrived in Kota Kinabalu at 11.40 last night (April 19) and started his working visit at 10 this morning by attending the Sabah state development briefing at Menara Kinabalu, accompanied by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

In the meeting, Anwar said that he had looked into several requests and complaints encompassing the urgent needs and priorities of the people.

He then went to a special meeting with the Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) and then attended the national level Madani 2024 Aidilfitri Celebration Ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC). — Bernama