KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and cabinet ministers extended their condolences to the family of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar who passed away early this morning.

“May the soul of the deceased be showered with mercy and placed among the believers and the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” said Ahmad Zahid in his Facebook post today.

Hanif Omar, 85, who served as the fourth IGP, died at 2.15am at his residence in Shah Alam, Selangor, due to kidney disease.

He was the longest-serving top cop in the Royal Malaysian Police Force from June 1974 to January 1994, after being appointed at the age of 35, also making him the youngest individual to lead the force.

Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, conveyed his condolences, describing the late Hanif Omar’s services and contributions to the country as immense and truly valuable.

“Let us together pray that the soul of the deceased is showered with mercy, forgiven of sins, accepted in deeds, and placed in paradise among the believers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, also extended condolences to the family in a post on X today.

“May Allah SWT shower His mercy upon the soul of the deceased and place him among the believers. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, are among those who posted messages on Facebook as well to express condolences to the former IGP’s family.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (NSC) conveyed its condolences to Hanif Omar’s family through a post on X and shared his contributions to the council.

“He held important positions in the country’s history. Among the significant positions he held was as a Member of the National Operations Council (Mageran), which laid the foundation for the establishment of the NSC in 1969,” the post stated. — Bernama