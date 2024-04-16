KOTA BARU, April 16 — A well-digger was killed when buried alive while lowering a cement ring into a newly dug well at the Kampung Gelam Mosque, Tok Uban, in Pasir Mas yesterday.

Pasir Mas Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Adnan Mat Juri said the deceased was identified as Mohamad Khairul Jeffry Maarof, aged 23.

He said a team of 10 firefighters from the station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call he fire brigade received an emergency call at 5.54pm yesterday.

“On arriving at the scene at 6.17pm, the victim was found to have been buried in a well of about six metre-deep,” he said when contacted late yesterday.

Adnan said the victim was brought up with the help of the public at 7.15pm and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The body was then handed to the police for further action, he said. — Bernama

