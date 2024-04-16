KUCHING, April 16 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is providing appropriate assistance to an elderly woman who claimed to have been mistreated by two Social Welfare Department (JKM) officers recently.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said ministry officials had met with the woman today for a clear picture of what had happened.

“At the same time, we will investigate what has been said on social media (regarding the allegations of JKM officers’ aggressive behavior). We cannot accept the claims blindly... there may be certain reasons that led to this situation,” she told reporters here today.

She said this in response to a report by a news portal that published claims by the woman that she and her husband, a permanent resident, were treated badly by two JKM officers and forced to go to the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) public transport hub in Bandar Tasik Selatan for being homeless.

The woman told the news portal that her plea to continue seeking shelter on a sidewalk near a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur where she worked as a dishwasher to support herself and her husband, who is suffering from depression, was also ignored.

The woman said a friend and her husband rushed to their aid at TBS before the JKM officers agreed to release them.

Nancy said in the meantime, KPWKM, with the assistance of a non-governmental organisation, has provided temporary shelter for the couple, and based on investigations so far, it was found that the woman wanted to work independently and not solely rely on assistance.

“Alhamdulillah, they cooperated with officers from my office and we will ensure that they are taken care of as best as possible,” she added. — Bernama