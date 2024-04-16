PUTRAJAYA, April 16 ― The Court of Appeal has set July 9 to hear former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's application for leave to review the decision of its previous panel to reinstate the four power abuse charges involving RM232.5 million against him.

On the same day, the court will also hear the prosecution's preliminary objection, filed last April 1, to object to Muhyiddin’s application on grounds that it was trivial and an abuse of the court process.

The hearing date was fixed today during the case management before Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Nurul Azrina Mohamed Yusof.

Muhyiddin's lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, when contacted, confirmed the date.

He also told Bernama that during the case management, the defence team requested a five-man panel of judges to hear Muhyiddin’s application, but was told to write in for the Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim to consider the matter. ― Bernama