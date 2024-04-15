KUCHING, April 15 — The proposed new Tanjung Embang port for the Kuching and Samarahan areas will be a deep seaport built on reclaimed land, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said Sarawak is keen to have its ports modelled after successful ones such as the Port of Osaka in Japan as well as the Port of Shanghai in China.

“We’ll build a new port in Tanjung Embang but we will not build it on the cape itself. It will be at the sea and we’ll do land reclamation for the purpose. The waters at the area are still and not wavy and this is also a new way to build ports.

“Osaka has done it, Shanghai has done it. So, I believe Sarawak can also do it,” he said during the Gedong District Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration here last night.

He explained the decision to build the new port in the sea on reclaimed land also sought to prevent coastal dredging activities in the area.

Once completed, he said the port would help to further develop Kuching and Samarahan divisions.

“We don’t need to perform dredging to the beach area in Tanjung Embang because the depth in the sea is enough once the land to build the port has been reclaimed. If it is ready, this port will be connected to the coast and then to Kota Samarahan and Gedong,” he said.

Last December, Abang Johari said the Tanjung Embang deep seaport is expected to accelerate demand for Sarawak’s green energy.

He said then the mega infrastructure development will be funded by the state to enhance the efficiency of the supply chain associated with green energy operations.

Among those present at the Aidilfitri gathering were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang; State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Datuk Idris Buang; Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak advisor Datuk Seri Mohd Naroden Majais; Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee; and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris. — The Borneo Post