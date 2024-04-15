KUCHING, April 15 — A house belonging to a Sarawak deputy minister in Pa’ Umor, Bario, a highland area in the northern interior of the state, was razed by fire yesterday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Khirudin Drahman said the house, owned by Datuk Gerawat Gala, deputy minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department, is located deep in the interior and accessible by land via a logging road only.

“The fire broke out at about 1.10am. Villagers, police and army personnel, and volunteer firefighters tried to put out the blaze but the house was destroyed,” he said today.

There were no casualties as the six people who were at home at the time managed to escape, he said.

According to him, the nearest fire station, in Marudi, is about 460 km away, and it takes 20 hours for firemen to reach the location by land, depending on the weather conditions.

“Investigators used a JBPM helicopter to go to the scene,” he said, adding that the journey by air took almost one hour.

Meanwhile, the Army Eastern Field Command Headquarters, based at Muara Tuang Camp in Kota Samarahan, said the Sixth Battalion Border Regiment (6RS) participated in the firefighting operations.

“Upon receiving a call for help from Pa’ Umor village head Pasang Ibuh at 2 am, an officer along with 20 other members of the 6RS were deployed to the location, which is 10 km away from the Bario Post,” it said in a statement today.

Gerawat, who is also the state assemblyman for Mulu, could not be contacted yet by Bernama for comment. — Bernama