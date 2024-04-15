KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured that the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on the Malaysian economy has been minimal thus far.

He noted that the opening of FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, the bechmark index of Malaysia’s stock exchange, was only slightly lower, reflecting the regional trends.

“Nonetheless, the Madani government will continue to monitor this situation very closely and take proactive measures to ensure the security, welfare and well-being of all Malaysians.

“The interests of the country will be our primary consideration,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister chaired a special meeting of the National Security Council.

Deputy Prime Minister 1 Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Khaled Nordin, Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and other senior government officials also participated in the meeting.

Anwar said the meeting aimed at further discussing the grave situation in the Middle East, building on the discussions held yesterday.

“The meetings held on two consecutive days show the seriousness in which the Madani government views these developments as well as the efforts that we will take to shield Malaysia and Malaysians from its impact,” he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the launching of the drones by Iran is a legitimate act following the barbarous attack on the Israeli Zionist regime against the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria.

“We are pleased to note the assurances given by the Iranian government that unless further attacked by the Zionist Israeli regime, this will be their only reaction.

“We join all of the civilised world to urge the Zionist Israeli regime not to aggravate an already extremely tense situation further. There are clear signs indicating that the world has no desire to see a worsening of the situation,” he said.

Anwar said the key to resolving this issue is the just and immediate resolution of the inhumane situation in Gaza.

Therefore, global attention must be devoted fully to it, with no distractions, he said, adding that there must be a durable ceasefire which will enable the passage of humanitarian aid.

In this connection, Malaysia’s latest contribution of 100 containers is expected to leave Malaysia on April 27, he noted. — Bernama