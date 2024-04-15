KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) will be discussing with the relevant parties for any further actions following the conflict in the Middle East, including considering the repatriation of Malaysian students from the countries involved.

In a statement today, MoHE said based on current records, there are 1,872 Malaysian students in Jordan, 37 in Syria and eight in Iran, with none reported in Lebanon and Iraq.

“The ministry acknowledges the ongoing situation in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran and Israel, which has indirect impacts on neighbouring countries like Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

“MoHE is actively monitoring the situation through Education Malaysia offices in Jordan and Dubai, while maintaining regular communication with the Malaysian Embassies in Tehran, Iran and Amman, Jordan, to safeguard the safety and well-being of the students,” read the statement.

Advertisement

The statement also urged Malaysian students in affected countries to stay calm, stay informed about the ongoing situation and comply with authorities’ instructions.

For inquiries, students and parents can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran, Iran, by phone at (+9821) 88072444 or (+9821) 88078606, or via email at [email protected] and [email protected].

The Malaysian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, can be reached at (+962) 6590 2400 or (+962) 78590 2400, or via email at [email protected] and [email protected]. — Bernama

Advertisement