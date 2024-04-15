KUALA PILAH, April 15 — A lorry driver who evaded a roadblock and was involved in a 50-kilometre chase before trying to ram the motorcycle ridden by a traffic policeman five days ago, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Muhamad Hasrulnizam Hasim, 21, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read against him before Magistrate Saiful Sayoti.

He was accused of attempting to murder Corporal Mohd Nur Hafisi Amarudin, 34, by trying to ram the motorcycle ridden by the traffic policeman into the opposite lane at KM5 Jalan Serting Tengah-Keratong, Jempol, between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on April 9.

The charge was brought under Section 307 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine if convicted.

He was also charged with driving recklessly and dangerously, at KM9 Jalan Bahau-Kemayan, at 12.25 pm, on April 9.

Muhamad Hasrulnizam was charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

If convicted, he can be imprisoned for up to five years and fined between RM5,000 to RM15,000 as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years.

For the third charge, he was accused of careless and inconsiderate driving at KM9 Jalan Bahau-Kemayan, at 12.25 pm, on April 9.

The charge was framed under Section 43 (1) APJ 1987 which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 and imprisonment of not more than 12 months, if convicted.

The court set bail of RM18,000 for all charges in one surety with additional conditions that the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month and fixed May 6 for remention. — Bernama