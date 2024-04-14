PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — A total of 45 heat-related illness cases were reported nationwide until yesterday, involving 33 cases of heat exhaustion, 11 cases of heatstroke and one case of heat cramp.



Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said eight cases were reported each in Perak and Kedah and six in Selangor.





Advertisement

Advertisement

He said there were five cases reported each in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang, four cases in Sabah, two cases in Perlis and one each in Penang and Kelantan.“Cumulatively, two deaths due to heatstroke have been reported. The first death was a 22-year-old man, and the second was a three-year-old boy in Kelantan,” he said in a statement here today.Dr Muhammad Radzi said there are currently four cases still receiving treatment in hospitals, including one heatstroke case treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and three cases treated in regular wards consisting of two heatstroke cases and one case of heat exhaustion.“The other cases have recovered and have been discharged. The case treated in the ICU involves a 24-year-old man who was admitted to the Port Dickson Hospital ICU on March 10 and was transferred to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital ICU in Seremban on April 5,” he said.He said the Health Ministry (MoH) advises the public to continue to be cautious by ensuring adequate hydration and reducing strenuous physical activity, as well as outdoor activities during the current hot weather.He also urged the public to avoid exposure to the hot weather and rest more frequently during hot weather, opt for visits during cooler periods or at night, especially when visiting relatives and friends during the festive celebrations.MoH is monitoring heat-related illnesses following a warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday, Dr Muhammad Radzi said.Areas under Alert Level 1 with a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days being monitored include Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pendang, Yan, Kuala Muda, Kulim, Bandar Baharu, Baling, Padang Terap, Sik and Northeast district in Penang.Other areas also include Perak involving Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Kinta; Gua Musang in Kelantan, Raub in Pahang, Limbang in Sarawak and Sabah involving Tenom, Beaufort and Tuaran.Meanwhile, Pokok Sena in Kedah was recorded at Alert Level 2, which indicates a maximum temperature exceeding 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.MetMalaysia also expects dry and hot weather with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius to persist in most places in the Peninsula and Sabah until mid-April. — Bernama