IPOH, April 11 — Police have identified four men involved in the assault of a car driver through a short viral video, that the incident is linked to the death of three Pakistani nationals in a road accident at Kilometre 16 of Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor in Teluk Intan yesterday.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri confirmed that the video was related to yesterday’s deadly accident involving the car driver and the four suspects believed to be compatriots of the three victims.

He said early investigations revealed that the alleged assault occurred right after the accident.

“This case has been opened for investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code (for rioting) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959 where the four Pakistanis who beat the driver were arrested at 4.20pm today by police,” he said today.

Ahmad Adnan said the driver of the car was not seriously wounded except for a head injury.

Media reported earlier that the driver of the car had filed a police report regarding the assault at about 1 pm today.

Yesterday, six Pakistanis were walking to perform the Aidilfitri prayers when three of them were killed after a car crashed into them at KM16 along Jalan Teluk Intan-Bidor.

In the accident at 8.10am, the victims were walking to a nearby mosque when a Proton Saga car driven by a man believed to be under the influence of drugs crashed into them.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Adnan said the driver of the car who later tested positive for cannabis will be charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

At the same time, he said the man was remanded for four days until this Sunday to assist in the investigation under Section 44 (1) (a) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama