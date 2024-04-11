KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — An Israeli man who was arrested with several firearms in his bid to assassinate a fellow countryman in Malaysia will be charged at the Sessions Court tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter to Malay daily Harian Metro.

“The main suspect who is under remand will be brought to court tomorrow to be charged,” he was quoted as saying.

Police arrested the 36-year-old suspect on March 27, two weeks after he entered Malaysia through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 12.

He had entered Malaysia using a French passport.

Among the items seized from the suspect were six firearms and ammunition rounds.

On Monday, a local couple alleged to have supplied the suspect with the firearms was charged at the Klang Sessions Court for illegal firearms possession.

Syarifah Faraha Syed Husin was charged with possessing the firearm while her husband, Abdul Azim Yasin, was charged with consorting with his wife while in possession of said firearm.