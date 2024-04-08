KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — A local couple, believed to have supplied firearms to a recently detained Israeli national here, claimed trial on charges of illegal firearms possession at the Sessions Court in Klang today.

Syarifah Faraha Syed Husin and Abdul Azim Yasin were both charged under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act before Session Court Judge Sharifah Hascindie Syed Omar.

Syarifah Faraha was charged under Section 8 of the Act for allegedly possessing a firearm; Abdul Azim was accused under Section 9 of the same Act for allegedly consorting with Faraha while in possession of said firearm at a house in Bukit Belimbing, Kuala Selangor.

If convicted, both Faraha and Azim face imprisonment up to 14 years.

Azim could be given an additional sentence of no fewer than six strokes of the cane if found guilty.

Both accused were not granted bail; the court fixed June 11 for their case mention.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced the arrest of an Israeli man on March 29 who was alleged to have come to Malaysia to assassinate his fellow countryman.

Several firearms were seized as well.

The arrest of the 36-year-old Israeli suspect was made on March 27, two weeks after he entered Malaysia through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 12.

Among the items seized from the suspect were six firearms and ammunition rounds.