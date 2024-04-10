KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Banting, an area in Selangor recorded unhealthy air quality at 11am this morning.

According to data from the Department of Environment's (DoE) website, Banting’s Air Pollution Index (API) read 158.

This however is an improvement from yesterday’s reading of 164 at 1pm.

In Malaysia, an API reading of 0-50 is deemed as good, 51-100 is moderate, 101-200 is unhealthy, 201-300 is very unhealthy, and anything above 300 is hazardous.

Advertisement

Another area in Selangor, Klang, has also recorded a high API of 152, a reading that has not changed since yesterday.

Over in Cheras, an area which straddles Kuala Lumpur and a part of Selangor, the API read 155.

In the same data, the API read a moderate in 47 areas, while 18 areas were marked as good.

Advertisement

Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Perak, Kedah, Sarawak and parts of Perlis and Sabah also recorded good API.

Separately, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts heavy rains in various parts of the peninsular east coast this afternoon.

Rough weather is expected to occur in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh), Terengganu (Marang, Dungun and Kemaman), as well as Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin).

Thunderstorms are also expected in Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi).