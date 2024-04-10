IPOH, April 10 — A man involved in a police car chase, refusing to stop when ordered and hitting into several other vehicles was arrested on Sunday (April 7), said Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail.

He said on Monday two police mobile patrol vehicles (MPV) and two motorcycle patrol units (URB) gave chase to a Proton Waja type car on the Jalan Kamunting-Jalan Ulu Sepetang route in Taiping.

He said the incident happened on Sunday when personnel from the Kamunting police station were carrying out their Crime Prevention Patrol (RCJ) duties at about 5.45pm.

“They (personnel) then saw a man driving a Proton Waja car in a suspicious manner,” he said in a statement today, adding that police had detected a 50-second video on the incident on the TikTok application site.

“The police then ordered the driver to stop his car for an inspection, however, the man sped off in a dangerous way hitting several other vehicles and trying to ram into the police vehicles as well before he was finally apprehended in Jalan Persiaran Kamunting.”

Mohamad Nasir said after the suspect’s arrest, an inspection of the car found several equipment believed to have been used in housebreaking activities.

“Following the swift action of the police, the suspect was arrested without sustaining any injuries and members of the public were not injured as well. — Bernama