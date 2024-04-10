JEMPOL, April 10 — A lorry driver who evaded a roadblock along Jalan Bahau-Kemayan, near here yesterday was arrested by the police after a 50-kilometre chase.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the incident led to police firing 10 shots at the tyres of the 21-year-old man’s lorry.

“A lorry driven by the suspect suddenly made a U-turn at a double line, resulting in an accident with a motorcycle ridden by a 40-year-old man.

“The driver drove recklessly, repeatedly trying to ram the motorcycle ridden by a traffic policeman into the opposite lane and almost colliding with him and other road users,” he said in a statement here today.

Hoo said the traffic personnel finally had to fire shots at the tyres to stop the vehicle.

“The suspect continued to flee even with flat tyres. However, with the help of a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV), the man was later arrested in an oil palm plantation,” he said.

He said the suspect was taken to Jempol district police headquarters where he tested positive for methamphetamine, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama