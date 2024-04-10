KUCHING, April 10 — The Aidilfitri open house hosted by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today attracted a large number of guests of various ethnicities and religions.

Checks by Bernama showed that visitors started gathering at the BCCK compound at 10 am although the event is scheduled from 10.30am to 3pm.

Among the prominent visitors were Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and several federal and state Cabinet ministers.

Earlier, Wan Junaidi and Abang Johari performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Jamek Negeri in Petra Jaya.

The drizzling rain this morning did not deter thousands of Muslims from participating in the prayers, led by the State Grand Imam, Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi. — Bernama

