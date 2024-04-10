KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on Malaysians to pray for the Palestinians who are facing attacks by the Israeli regime.

“While we are celebrating our victory, let’s pray for our brothers and sisters in Palestine. May Allah always protect them and grant them strength to face the test,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid also called on the people to take advantage of Aidilfitri as a platform to strengthen unity and form togetherness regardless of religion and race.

“House to house visits, seeking forgiveness and praying for each other as well as strengthening brotherhood should be the main agenda during Aidilfitri celebration.

Advertisement

“This is also the time for us to maintain the spirit of unity,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also advises those returning to their hometowns or starting a journey to visit relatives or friends during the festive season to always practice prudent driving and look after personal safety. — Bernama

Advertisement