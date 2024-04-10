KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today hosted an Aidilfitri gathering for about 400 people at Istana Negara.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Cabinet Ministers, and their spouses, attended the event.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Delicious dishes such as lemang, ketupat, rendang, satay, biryani rice, laksa Johor and mee rebus Johor are served in a buffet style.

The gathering was also attended by representatives from the diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Turkey, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Maldives, Senegal and Ireland.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah performed Aidilfitri prayers at the Surau Utama Istana Negara. ― Bernama

