SHAH ALAM, April 9 — A young woman was killed in a horrific accident after the motorcycle she was riding was hit and run over by a trailer in an incident at about 1pm this afternoon at Jalan Klang Utama in Klang.

Assistant director (operations division) of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Selangor, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said during the accident, the victim was dragged for about 20 feet near a beverage factory.

He said the 19-year-old victim was riding a Yamaha SS110 motorcycle and travelling from Kapar to Klang.

“Personnel from the Klang Utara fire and rescue station were mobilised to the scene, where the victim was confirmed dead at the spot,” he said today. — Bernama

