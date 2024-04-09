KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who has not returned home since Saturday (April 6).

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said the teenager, Anis Zulaikha Abdul Azim, was reported to have been last seen at her condominium unit in Ara Greens, Ara Damansara at 2.30 pm on Saturday.

Shahrulnizam said the teenager was last seen wearing a pair of jeans and a black sweater.

“A missing person’s report was made the next day (Sunday) at 9.44 am at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Shahrulnizam urged those with any information regarding the teenager to go to the nearest police station or contact the Petaling Jaya police headquarters operations centre at 03-79662222. — Bernama

Advertisement