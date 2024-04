KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysians will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal announced after the crescent moon was observed this evening.

Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim gave his royal assent to the date after consulting with the Malay Rulers.

Aidilfitri marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims must observe a ritual daily fast from dawn to dusk.