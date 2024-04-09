KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Last week, Maybank users complained about a major service disruption which not only affected consumer services but even allegedly caused a jam at mall carparks. Maybank has just issued a statement acknowledging the incident that occurred at around 9.20pm on 5th April which affected their debit cards, online banking and ATM services. It added that the disruption had temporarily prevented customers from making online payments as well as making payments at retail outlets.

Maybank's official statement regarding issue on 5th April 2024. pic.twitter.com/YTKqdimf6I — Maybank (@MyMaybank) April 9, 2024

Maybank said once they were aware of the issue that evening, their technical team worked diligently to resolve the issue and restore their services as quickly as possible. It said that the impacted services were gradually normalised and fully recovered at 11.34pm. Maybank added that all customer transactions were attended to and completed.

Maybank also apologises for any inconveniences caused due to the unexpected downtime and thank them for their patience and understanding. Any customers who are still encountering issues are urged to contact their customer care via private message on their official social media channels or call them directly at 1-300-88-6688.

On the evening of April 5, several users complained on social media about long queues while exiting the mall which were allegedly linked to Maybank. Due to the sheer traffic during closing time, a mall parking management had to open the barriers to allow patrons to exit for free.

#MBBAlert Kindly be informed that we are currently facing intermittent slowness on the following services:



- Maybank2u web and MAE app



- ATMs and Self Service Terminals (SSTs)



Our debit & credit card services are now available and you may use them as an alternative payment mode

At 12.19am, Maybank tweeted they were facing intermittent slowness for Maybank2u web, MAE app, ATMs and self-service terminals. However, their credit and debit card services have been restored and can be used as alternative payments. — SoyaCincau