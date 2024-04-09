PUTRAJAYA, April 9 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) issued 1,639 notices under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983, with compound values amounting to RM163,900, during the Food Safety and Hygiene Operation at Ramadan bazaars between March 12 and April 5.

In a statement today, MoH said the notices were issued to the owners and representatives of premises, and food handlers regarding a range of violations, such as failure to undergo food handler training, absence of typhoid vaccination, and non-adherence to food handler attire under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“As of April 5, 2024, MoH received 29 complaints related to food sold at Ramadan bazaars nationwide. Twenty complaints have been resolved, while nine are still under investigation,” the statement said.

MoH reported that 1,299 Ramadan bazaar sites and 43, 304 premises were inspected nationwide from March 12 to April 5, resulting in three food premises ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

It further noted that out of the 85,903 food handlers inspected, 94.2 per cent had received typhoid vaccinations, and 87.4 percent had undergone food handler training.

The MoH conducted this operation at Ramadan bazaars through the Food Safety and Quality programme, aimed at ensuring that food prepared and sold complied with the requirements set forth in the Food Act 1983, Food Regulations 1985, and Food Hygiene Regulations 2009. ― Bernama

