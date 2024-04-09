KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said everyone must celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in the spirit of togetherness to embrace unity in diversity, regardless of race, religion or culture.

Ahmad Zahid said the arrival of Aidilfitri is a major blessing from ‘Allah SWT’ because the Muslim community have an opportunity to fulfil their obligation to fast.

The festivity is a celebration of gratitude and togetherness as well as an occassion to celebrate the spirit of caring for and supporting one another, said the Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Aidilfitri marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims must observe a ritual daily fast from dawn to dusk.

“Let’s celebrate this joyous festivity in the spirit of brotherhood. We must seek forgiveness and avoid meaningless conflicts to ensure peace and harmony prevails. We must be grateful for the prevailing peace that is being enjoyed by all.

“May every step that we take be blessed by ‘Allah SWT’,” he said in his official Facebook posting tonight.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof who is also the Deputy Prime Minister hoped Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be celebrated with gratitude as well help strengthen the existing unity.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation in a message posted on his Facebook page, said the arrival of Syawal is the biggest victory for every Muslim who fasts properly throughout Ramadan.

He said Ramadan teaches the meaning of gratitude, patience and sacrifice, as well as being grateful for the blessings that have been given and adopting simplicity in all matters.

“Syawal also teaches us the meaning of sharing joy with our loved ones, strengthening existing relationships, and renewing our spirit of brotherhood.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to my family and friends. For those who are returning to their respective hometowns, may you always be careful during the journey to your hometown,” said Fadillah who prayed that the brotherhood spirit among Malaysians will last. — Bernama