KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Local community leaders have been urged to work together to combat the spread of deviant teachings in their respective areas and contain the problem effectively.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council Faith Control Committee member Prof Madya Mohd Sukki Othman said village chiefs and residents’ associations play a crucial role in efforts to nip the problem at the grassroots level.

“It’s because (deviant teachings) do not bring goodness, but instead they ruin people’s thinking, social system, etc. (Combatting these teachings) are part of Amar Makruf Na’hi Mungkar (Enjoining Right and Forbidding Wrong), which is an obligation within the community.

“So, the unity (of local leaders) is necessary to ensure such teachings can be eradicated more efficiently and effectively, alongside efforts to increase knowledge about faith based on the Quran and Sunnah,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Mohd Sukki said the uncertain state of the world is also a contributing factor for individuals to spread deviant teachings to attain wealth, power, status or respect, adding that knowledge is crucial to tackling the problem.

Earlier, Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Asmadi Mohamed Naim reminded Muslims to be cautious and reject deviant teachings such as the Khawarij, Takfiri ideologies and any other teachings that deviate from the true path of Islam.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said deviant teachings emerged from followers who excessively venerate their teachers, considering them sacred and having a direct connection with Allah.

“The teachings spread because the followers reject the fundamentals that Islam should be sourced from the Quran and Sunnah. They rely on dreams, stories of the miracles of their teachers, superstitions, myths and all sorts of tall tales associated with wali (saints).

“This disease is spreading in Malaysia. They will claim that all these are the beliefs of Ahlus Sunnah wal Jamaah from the Ashairah and Maturidiyyah schools of thought. Using this ticket, they allow absurdity and superstitions,” he said.

He also claimed the al-Arqam teaching, which has been eradicated, is being revived, leading to claims that someone receives direct instructions from Allah, Prophet Muhammad or wali. — Bernama