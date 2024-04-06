KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A short-term moratorium has been issued to stop any installation of stage structures for concerts on the Bukit Jalil National Stadium pitch here till the grass reaches a good condition.

Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) confirmed the matter, adding that the moratorium was issued by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh based on a post-assessment meeting of the pitch on April 1, chaired by PSM board of directors member Datuk Seri Windsor John.

“The moratorium has been informed to concert organisers during a dialogue session with the minister yesterday,” the corporation said in a statement today.

The dialogue session also covered steps that the corporation could take to provide better facilities, PSM said, adding that organisers could still book the stadium but stage structures and sound towers were banned on the pitch.

“This is to ensure the grass isn’t affected and it remains at optimum conditions for upcoming football matches,” PSM said.

The condition of the pitch has been hotly debated following pictures and videos showing the damaged conditions after an Ed Sheeran concert on February 24 went viral.

The pitch was also damaged after a Coldplay concert in November last year. — Bernama

