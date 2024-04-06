KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Families that are struggling to meet the financial need for their children’s cancer treatments can now apply for help at the Children’s Cancer Association Malaysia (CCAM).

CCAM, which was founded by a local businesswoman Lavaniyah Ganapathy in 2022, aims to alleviate the financial burden faced by parents grappling with the high costs of cancer treatment for their children in Malaysia.

Lavaniyah said that the factor that pushed her to established CCAM was from her own experience when her daughter Mahiyaa Bala was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

She pointed out that many children had lost their battle with cancer as their families could not afford the costly treatments.

“Many families find themselves financially strained and on the brink of bankruptcy due to the exorbitant expenses associated with cancer care, whether in government hospitals or private institutions,” she said in a statement.

Recognising the need for support, Lavaniyah said CCAM raises funds through various initiatives such as charity runs and fundraising events.

“These funds are dedicated to cover cancer treatment expenses and purchasing medications not subsidised by insurance or government schemes.

“By bridging this gap, CCAM ensures that no child is deprived of life-saving treatment due to economic constraints,” she said.

CCAM was officially launched on March 23 at the Grand Ballroom of Sunway Resort Hotel here. The event was graced by National Unity Deputy Minister K. Saraswathy.

Lavaniyah said that during the event, six prestigious recognition awards were presented to exemplary medical caregivers, doctors and professors who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and expertise in the field of paediatric oncology.

“These awards acknowledge their tireless efforts in providing compassionate care, innovative treatments, and invaluable support to children and families affected by cancer.

“Each recipient has played a pivotal role in advancing research, raising awareness, and enhancing the quality of care in the child cancer department, embodying our commitment to excellence and excellence in service,” she said.

The six recipients were Dr Chan Lee Lee, Prof. Emeritus Dr Lin Hai Pen, Sister Lee Sau Wan, Jivarani Ramayah, Nabila Adrina Jamaludin and Salvati Md Yusof.

Families in need for their children medical treatment can contact CCAM at 016-3312427 or e-mail them at [email protected].