KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — With Hari Raya Aidilfitri just around the corner, city dwellers are making the most of this weekend to make final preparations for the festive occasion by heading to Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR).

A check by Bernama found that although the area may not be as bustling as in previous years before the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a slight increase in the number of visitors today, drawn by the special discounts offered by traders.

Sazila Basarudin, 39, said Jalan TAR was less congested in the final week of Ramadan, as many city folks have returned to their hometowns for the celebrations.

“I couldn’t purchase anyhing last week because it was too crowded. However, shopping at the last minute has its advantages, as many shops are offering discounts to clear their stock,” she told Bernama.

Echoing similar sentiments was Azhar Ahmad, 37, who came to purchase Raya cookies at a cheaper price.

“I enjoy last-minute shopping because of the lively atmosphere. It’s a great opportunity to get discounts for kuih Raya and baju Raya,” he said.

Salmiah Ahmad, 48, from Keramat, said while many find it convenient to shop for baju Raya and other necessities through e-commerce platforms, she still prefers to visit physical stores.

“Sometimes, when we purchase online, the clothing doesn’t fit our size perfectly and the fabric may not meet our expectations.

“That’s why I prefer browsing through bazaars or boutiques to ensure I find the right size and fabric material I desire,” she said.

Meanwhile, Maizatul Hasanah Mouzi, a 21-year-old cake vendor, said more people have visited Jalan TAR lately, especially after they got paid last week.

“We’re selling more cakes and Raya cookies now compared to before. It used to be hard to make RM500 in sales per day. Because of that, we have to stay open until 3am to make back the money we spent,” said Maizatul Hasanah, who has been assisting her family’s business for the past 10 years.

She added that customers tend to visit the stalls along Jalan TAR after midnight until early morning. — Bernama