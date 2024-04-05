KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― Microsoft has revealed the new date for Satya Nadella’s trip to Malaysia. The CEO and Chairman of the world-renowned IT company was originally scheduled to visit Malaysia back in March but the trip was suddenly postponed.

Satya’s visit to KL is part of the regional Microsoft Build: AI Day tour

According to Microsoft, Satya will be making his way to Kuala Lumpur in May which will be his first official visit to Malaysia since taking over the CEO role from Steve Ballmer a decade ago. The reason remains the same: to deliver the opening keynote at Microsoft Build: AI Day which has been rescheduled to May 2.

Advertisement

Here’s the description of the keynote as noted on the mini-site for the event:

Satya will talk about the new era of AI, and the opportunity for every organisation in the region to apply advances in technology to shape what comes next for them, for Malaysia, and for society more broadly.

Just like before, his upcoming visit to Malaysia is part of Microsoft Build: AI Day’s Southeast Asia tour. Before the Kuala Lumpur event, the CEO will be at Jakarta on 30 April before making his way up North for Bangkok’s edition of the event on 1 May.

Advertisement

What you need to know about Microsoft Build: AI Day Kuala Lumpur

As mentioned earlier, the Microsoft Build: AI Day Kuala Lumpur will be taking place on May 2. Aside from the new date, the venue of the event has also been changed to Nexus, Connxion Conference & Event Centre in Bangsar South.

Said to be targeting developers, data scientists, and technologists, Microsoft Build: AI Day is a one-day event that is meant to provide the opportunity for attendees to learn the latest innovations and opportunities within the AI space.

Save the date! Join us for #MicrosoftBuildAIDay for a live keynote by Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to learn about the latest in AI. Catch this live at Nexus, Connexion Conference & Event Centre. Register now https://t.co/AyT6gmS7hO #MSBuildAIDay pic.twitter.com/Bxs7vlMAxf — Microsoft Malaysia (@MYMicrosoft) April 3, 2024

Aside from Satya’s opening keynote address which might be the key attraction for many out there, the event also features panel discussions, tech demos, and hackathons. Given this is an AI-oriented event, expect technologies such as Azure OpenAI Services and Copilot to be highlighted by these sessions.

Microsoft Build: AI Day KL will also feature a Connection Hub whereby attendees can meet with experts, industry leaders, and fellow developers who not only can shed some light on your technical questions but may also offer collaboration opportunities. If you are interested in attending, you can register for free at Microsoft’s website although do note that seats are limited. ― SoyaCincau