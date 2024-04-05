KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia donated 25,000 bags of 10-kilogramme rice to the asnaf throughout this Ramadan.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, the personal donation was given to asnaf in Kuala Lumpur.

Sultan Ibrahim also donated rice packs to 194 staff of Istana Negara and Istana Melawati in Putrajaya.

The recipients, comprising staff on grades 11 and 14, received the contribution from Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Zailani Hashim. — Bernama

