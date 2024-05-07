KANGAR, May 7 ― The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) announced an allocation of RM8.12 million to implement 20 projects in Perlis.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the projects included replacing six lifts at the Seri Sena People's Housing Project (PPR) involving an allocation of RM2.96 million and five housing maintenance programmes involving an allocation of RM1.7 million.

“A total of RM1.38 million would be channelled to the Kangar Municipal Council for the year 2024 to upgrade street lights, public toilets and markets and RM1.5 million for the study of Perlis Structure Plan 2040 initiative.

“Apart from that, RM480,000 is allocated for the reconstruction of six stall units at Sena wholesale market and RM100,000 for the 2024 Perlis Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) initiative,” he said at a press conference today.

Earlier, he attended the 2024 Perlis ANMS. Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli was also present.

Nga said all the projects will be implemented as soon as possible and are expected to be completed this year.

Commenting on the construction of a new PPR in Perlis to meet the demands of the local population, Nga said his ministry will look at the needs in each area and will include any plans in the next Rolling Plan. ― Bernama

