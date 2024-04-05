SEPANG, April 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook is expecting tens of thousands of passengers to flood Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 starting tomorrow until the eve of Aidilfitri.

He said the peak travel time for passengers returning to their hometowns via air transportation will begin tomorrow and Sunday, as many have taken leave for the Aidilfitri celebrations expected on April 10.

“Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest as many have taken the opportunity to take leave on Monday and Tuesday. Most flights are already fully booked until April 9,” he said.

He told newsmen this after overseeing the departure of the first fixed-rate late-night AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Miri at KLIA2 today.

Loke noted that all three airlines — AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air have seen high demand with full capacity flights since three weeks ago, especially on routes from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

He also commended aviation sector workers, including technicians, for sacrificing their time and holiday to ensure smooth operations during this period.

Loke said AirAsia’s late-night flight initiative will benefit some 22,000 passengers to Sarawak with a fixed fare of RM298 one way, while for Sabah, it is priced at RM348.

He said a total of 122 AirAsia late-night flights will operate from today until April 14, not only to ensure sufficient flights for the Aidilfitri celebration but also to provide passengers with affordable fares.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Aviation chief executive officer Bo Lingam said the additional late-night flight initiative reflects AirAsia’s commitment to ensuring affordable fares for all, especially during festive seasons.

“The Aidilfitri period is one of the busiest times for AirAsia, with over 500 daily flights departing from all AirAsia hubs,” he said.

He expects all AirAsia hubs to experience an influx of 75,000 passengers starting tomorrow, with 40,000 passengers at KLIA Terminal 2. — Bernama