KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Those who have registered with the Central Database Hub (Padu) can update any incomplete information even though the registration deadline passed last Sunday.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that the deadline for registering with Padu remained last Sunday.

“To those who have missed out some information, perhaps their identification (failed to verify their identity), e-KYC, the (Padu) team are assisting to ensure they can update or complete the information needed to the system.

“What we close is for those who did not register at all (with Padu) between the period of Jan 2 and March 31,” he said as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme entitled “Padu: What’s Next?” yesterday.

He added that data on Malaysians will always be at hand thanks to Padu and allow the government to conduct an accurate analysis on those who qualify for benefits.

“The data in the system will allow the government to study issues, including how to analyse so that the aid pattern will not take one assessment or layer only,” Mohd Uzir said.

He added that everyone needed to be confident that data was a vital tool in spurring the country forward and everyone’s support and cooperation was needed to make it happen.

Economic Affairs Minister Rafizi Ramli had earlier announced that 17.65 million or 58.7 per cent of the country’s population, including household members under 18, have been updated into the Padu system. — Bernama