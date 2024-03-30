KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences to the families of two Malaysian students who died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand, today.

Through a Facebook posting, Anwar also prayed for a speedy recovery for three other Malaysian students who were injured in the Lake Tekapo incident.

“The Malaysian government through the High Commission in New Zealand will provide appropriate assistance to the victims and family members,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington said in a statement that two Malaysian students died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand at 1.45pm local time today.

According to the statement, the crash involved five Malaysian students and the remaining three injured were flown to the Christchurch Hospital in South Island for treatment.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington when contacted by Bernama confirmed the names of the students who died in the crash as Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa, both students of the University of Canterbury.

The other three injured are Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Walton, students from the same university, while Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham is from the Victoria University of Wellington. — Bernama

