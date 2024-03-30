KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — Two sub-districts in Sandakan, namely Paitan and Sook, will be upgraded to full-fledged districts soon said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said the decision to upgrade the two sub-districts was made during the Sabah cabinet meeting recently and implemented once the technicalities involving the administration and district boundaries are completed.

“Through the upgrading, we hope the government’s services to the people, especially in the two districts can be improved in line with the district status,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Hajiji added that though Paitan was far from Kota Kinabalu, the state government had never neglected progress, just like any other district in Sabah.

The Chief Minister added that RM2 million has also been allocated to build a multi-purpose hall in Paitan to cater for the needs of the people in the district.

He added that several other projects will also be implemented in Paitan, among them upgrading the Jalan Persekutuan from Kanibongan to Pitas and build the Jalan Paitan-Pantai Boring at a cost of RM123 million.

Another project approved for Paitan include the construction of a 132 KV Main Intake Substation from Bengkoka, Pitas to Sugut, Paitan.

“The Bekalan Air Luar Bandar (BALB) project in Sugut, Paitan involves 11 villages while another project in the pipeline is Jalan Mini Estet Sejahtera (MESEJ) Tabatu, Paitan stretching 5.6 kilometers,” he said.

Hajiji added that the efforts of the state government under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus is to provide the people with the best facilities. — Bernama