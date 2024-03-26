KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― Transport Minister, Anthony Loke said that KLIA’s Aerotrain is scheduled to commence operations by the earliest end of 2024 and no later than March 2025. According to him, the projected commencement date was made after taking into account how ready the technical and infrastructural of the updated Aerotrain project.

“The aerotrain replacement plan at KLIA commenced on March 14, 2022, with an expectation of full completion by the end of March next year,” Loke said, answering M. Saravanan (BN-Tapah), who asked for an update on the KLIA aerotrain replacement plan.

The previous Aerotrain was suspended in March of 2023 and subsequently replaced with a shuttle bus service to transport passengers from the main terminal and the satellite building.

Loke visited the factory where the new aerotrains were being constructed when he was in China late last year. There, he said that the first trains were 90 per cent completed.

The train assembly is a collaboration between Alstom and the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CCRC). Alstom is a French multinational company that specialises in rail technology and supplied the trains for the Kelana Jaya LRT Line. Alstom was recently reappointed as the supplier of the new aerotrain in a consortium that also consists of IJM Construction and Pestech Technology. ― SoyaCincau

