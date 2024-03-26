PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri said today PAS is ready to face the upcoming by-election in Kuala Kubu Baru.

Contesting under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, he said the Islamist party will always be on their toes whenever it is ordered to.

“We will make sure to do our best in the upcoming by-election for the people to have us as their representatives in Kuala Kubu Baru.

“We believe as an effective opposition from Selangor, we could do something more complete,” he said during a dialogue session in PAS iftar event here.

Ab. Halim also guaranteed the media of freedom of expression once PAS and PN were given a chance to rule Selangor and the federal government.

The Paya Jaras assemblyman further contended that it was sad to see a developed country having limitations.

“This is something that we discussed as there were weaknesses everywhere,” he said.

Ab. Halim further ensured that the media will be given a better opportunity to access of information once PAS and PN are given a chance to rule.