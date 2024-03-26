PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Getting elbowed as two men bumped into each other at a nightspot is believed to have led to a fight that ended in death here early last Saturday morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said the victim, a local in his 40s, died after allegedly being punched by a foreign man, also in his 40s.

“The incident is believed to have happened at 1am after the foreign national jabbed the victim with his elbow while walking in the entertainment centre. A fight broke out when the victim’s friend intervened.

“The suspect is alleged to have punched the victim in the face until he fell and landed with the back of his head broken,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters today.

Shahrulnizam said the suspect has been remanded until March 29 and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim’s friend was also arrested to help in the investigation.

In separate cases, Shahrulnizam said police managed to end a crime spree when three foreigners including a woman were arrested in Kelana Jaya in connection with snatch thefts while a local man was hauled in for serial break-ins into cars.

In the first case at 6am on March 17, police nabbed the two foreign men and woman suspected of being the perpetrators behind six snatch thefts around Kelana Jaya.

“The two men are believed to have preyed on victims leaving for work early in the morning while the female suspect played the role of selling looted jewellery at pawn shops to get cash,” he said.

All three suspects were remanded for seven days from the date of arrest to assist in the investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

Shahrulnizam also said police likely solved six cases of car break-ins with the arrest of a local man in his 20s at a house in Taman Putra Damai, Kelana Jaya at 12.49pm on March 22.

The suspect, who has four narcotics crime records, was remanded for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 379/427 of the Penal Code for theft. — Bernama